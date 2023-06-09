Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Good News Friday: June 9, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD congratulates Paige Findley of Harker Heights High School and Jack Mellon of Killeen High School on their participation in the Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl baseball and softball games. The event connects competition, faith, and community service. Both teams won their games decisively. The boys won 9-0 and girls 9-3.

Killeen ISD wants to recognize and thank its dedicated police officer, Ralph Disher for his service. Ralph is retiring as top officer for the school district. He has more than 40 years in law enforcement. The district threw him a farewell party with cake and a pizza. He also received a plaque for his work.

3 TSTC Diesel Equipment Tech students participated in a Technician of the Year competition held at the Waco campus. Students, Bill Lemay of China Spring, Travis Tidwell of Granger and Bryce Tumlinson of Bryan competed against professional diesel techs from companies across the state. Lemay was the top finisher among the TSTC students.

West ISD wants to congratulate 4 of its teachers. Haylee Boyd is a speech language pathology assistant who won the Rookie Teacher of the Year. Natasha Hawkins is a Special Ed Paraprofessional aide and she won Support Staff of the Year. Amy Borger and Cindy wells are Special Ed teachers and the won primary and secondary teachers of the year, respectively.

We want to wish Walter Ernest Jackson an early Happy Birthday! He turns 100 years old tomorrow. Walter is a World War 2 Navy Veteran. He was a Boatswain’s Mate Second Class. Your grandson Fredrick Waterhouse says he is a retired Army Soldier out of the formerly named Fort Hood and he now works for the VA.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Firm that bought Fairfield Lake State Park land accuses state of acting in bad faith, attempting to derail its purchase

Latest News

Good News Friday: June 9, 2023
City of Marlin opens first splash pad
City of Marlin plans to open first splash pad
Governor Abbott announces floating barrier along the Rio Grande to deter illegal border crossings
Texas to deploy buoys to deter Rio Grande crossings, Abbott announces
City of Marlin plans to open first splash pad