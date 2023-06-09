Good News Friday: June 9, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD congratulates Paige Findley of Harker Heights High School and Jack Mellon of Killeen High School on their participation in the Annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl baseball and softball games. The event connects competition, faith, and community service. Both teams won their games decisively. The boys won 9-0 and girls 9-3.

Killeen ISD wants to recognize and thank its dedicated police officer, Ralph Disher for his service. Ralph is retiring as top officer for the school district. He has more than 40 years in law enforcement. The district threw him a farewell party with cake and a pizza. He also received a plaque for his work.

3 TSTC Diesel Equipment Tech students participated in a Technician of the Year competition held at the Waco campus. Students, Bill Lemay of China Spring, Travis Tidwell of Granger and Bryce Tumlinson of Bryan competed against professional diesel techs from companies across the state. Lemay was the top finisher among the TSTC students.

West ISD wants to congratulate 4 of its teachers. Haylee Boyd is a speech language pathology assistant who won the Rookie Teacher of the Year. Natasha Hawkins is a Special Ed Paraprofessional aide and she won Support Staff of the Year. Amy Borger and Cindy wells are Special Ed teachers and the won primary and secondary teachers of the year, respectively.

We want to wish Walter Ernest Jackson an early Happy Birthday! He turns 100 years old tomorrow. Walter is a World War 2 Navy Veteran. He was a Boatswain’s Mate Second Class. Your grandson Fredrick Waterhouse says he is a retired Army Soldier out of the formerly named Fort Hood and he now works for the VA.

