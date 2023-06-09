Jury sentences convicted killer Cedric Marks to death

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Friday, June 9, unanimously sentenced convicted killer Cedric Marks to death.

Marks - who acted as his own defense attorney - on May 24 was found guilty of capital murder in the killings of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32. The state seeks the death penalty.

The bodies of the victims, initially reported missing in Central Texas, were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Michigan, on a burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home in Temple, Texas.

THE MURDER VICTIMS: Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32. (KWTX)

In an extraordinary turn of events, Marks on Thursday told a jury to sentence him to death because he is “ready to go,” and is suffering from colon cancer.

Marks also told the jury he lied about his role in the murders, and deserved the death penalty for helping “cover up” the killings.

“I have not told the truth, I have been a liar ... I deserve the harshest punishment. I helped cleaned it up and I lied to everyone about it. I’m not asking anyone to spare me, anyway. I’m dealing with colon cancer and I’m ready to go. I’ve been an (explicit) all my life and I’m going to die from cancer ... I’ve been ready to go for a long time, let me go. Help let me go,” said Marks.

Marks told the jury he lied in order to cover up for his accomplice in the murders, Maya Maxwell.

Cedric Marks (left) and Maya Renee Maxwell. (Jail photos) (KWTX)

BACKGROUND:

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX, Maya Renee Maxwell, 26, who was arrested on Jan. 11 in Muskegon on a Bell County warrant charging tampering with evidence in the case, was present on Jan. 3 at a home in Killeen when Swearingin and Scott were murdered.

“Maxwell said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence,” the affidavit states.

“Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located and when Marks left the room, Michael Swearingin was deceased,” the affidavit further alleged.

“Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, Maxwell reported that Jenna Scott was deceased,” according to the affidavit.

“Maxwell reported that she heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals,” the affidavit said.

She also provided information about where the bodies of the two friends were buried in the clandestine grave, the affidavit claimed.

