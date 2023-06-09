A likely stormy Saturday ahead of next week’s heat

Heads up, y’all! While there is still some uncertainty regarding the extent of Saturday’s showers and thunderstorms, the possibility of a round of late-day severe storms seems to be increasing. It’s not guaranteed storms will form, but the storms that do will likely be severe. We’ll thankfully get a bit of a break from storms today, but that means our temperatures will climb above average! Outside of patchy fog in spots that received rain Thursday, we’re expecting generally sunny skies. High temperatures will warm into the mid-to-near upper 90s this afternoon and thanks to yesterday’s rain, some locations may see heat index values approach 100° this afternoon. Today’s rain chances are capped near 10% as there could be a stray pop-up storm that forms late this afternoon along the I-45 corridor. The majority stays dry, but we’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for storms to move in after midnight tonight. Storms that’ll attempt to move in from the west overnight tonight may arrive after midnight and will likely dissipate by 7 AM. Tonight’s storms should be slowly weakening as they push in and there’s a chance the storms completely miss our area to the southwest. Overnight rain chances are near 30%.

Tonight’s storms could potentially have an influence on Saturday’s storms which leads to a lower confidence in the extent of Saturday’s storms. We’re expecting at least some severe weather late Saturday afternoon and evening, but there’s a chance that storms miss our area or don’t become as widespread as anticipated. Overnight storms to the west, should they move in, may leave a remnant boundary as they dissipate across our area. The beginning of the day Saturday will feature a complex of storms moving from Oklahoma into North and East Texas along a stationary boundary. Saturday’s morning storms to our north likely completely miss our area (save for many some cities and towns near I-45 midday and early in the afternoon), but that means that we will quickly warm up with expected mostly dry conditions. Temperatures before storms form should max out in the mid-90s. The potential triggers for storms comes from any remnant boundaries from overnight storms, rain-cooled air that’ll surge out of the morning storms to our north and east, or an approaching dry line from the west. The dry line is the most likely trigger for showers and storms and those storms should form out of our area to the north and west. What will initially be isolated storms along the dry line will quickly turn into a line of storms that’ll surge southeast into our area. Isolated storms will carry a hail, wind gust, and tornado threat, but storms will quickly transition into a wind gust threat as they turn linear. Saturday’s storm chances will start as early as 2 PM but are most likely between 3 PM and 9 PM. Again, Saturday’s storms are NOT guaranteed and there’s a lot of moving parts to the forecast so be sure to stay weather aware as you head out the door for any outdoor plans!

Severe storms exit before midnight Saturday and then we’ll start to see high pressure build from the south. We’ll still carry a 20% chance of rain both on Sunday and Monday as storms to our north potentially move in, but the focus will quickly switch to the building heat. Highs should be very close to 100° Sunday but may drop a few degrees Monday and Tuesday as a weak “cold front” moves through knocking our temperatures down one or two degrees. After Tuesday, the ridge of high pressure will be locked into place sending highs from next Wednesday to at least next Saturday into the triple-digits. Could the heat back off late next weekend? Maybe, but it’s too early to say with any certainty. We can say that until we see highs dip below 100° rain chances will stay out of the forecast for a while.

