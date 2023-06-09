Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man who shot two people jailed in Bosque County

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - DeAndre DeMarcus Washington, 19, of Burleson, Texas, is charged with two first degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot two individuals inside a residence in Bosque County, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

On June 4, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on FM 1991. The person who called 911 for help told deputies a fight broke out and Washington pulled a weapon, and fired rounds inside the home, striking two victims.

Investigators on June 8 obtained warrants for the arrest of Washington.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on June 9, U.S. Marshals located and apprehended Washington without incident in North Texas.

The suspect was transported to the Johnson County Jail, and later to the Bosque County Jail in Central Texas.

Sheriff Hendricks said the victims survived the shooting and are “reported as doing well.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

Convicted killer Cedric Marks
Jury sentences convicted killer Cedric Marks to death
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: June 9, 2023
Good News Friday: June 9, 2023
City of Marlin opens first splash pad
City of Marlin plans to open first splash pad