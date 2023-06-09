Man who shot two people jailed in Bosque County

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - DeAndre DeMarcus Washington, 19, of Burleson, Texas, is charged with two first degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot two individuals inside a residence in Bosque County, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

On June 4, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on FM 1991. The person who called 911 for help told deputies a fight broke out and Washington pulled a weapon, and fired rounds inside the home, striking two victims.

Investigators on June 8 obtained warrants for the arrest of Washington.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on June 9, U.S. Marshals located and apprehended Washington without incident in North Texas.

The suspect was transported to the Johnson County Jail, and later to the Bosque County Jail in Central Texas.

Sheriff Hendricks said the victims survived the shooting and are “reported as doing well.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.