Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texarkana police rescue woman hanging by foot from second-story window

A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window.
A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window.(TTPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana police saved a woman from falling out of a second-story window by holding on to her ankle until back up arrived.

On June 8, officers Aaron Jones and Lauren Freeman with the Texarkana Texas Police Department went to an apartment complex on a report of a woman trespassing. After speaking with the manager of the apartment, police went upstairs to tell the woman to vacate the premises.

According to TTPD, the officers heard cries for help and rushed to the source of the sound. When they arrived, they found a woman dangling from a window by only her leg. Officers then managed to grab the woman’s ankle to try to keep her from falling to the ground below.

The 57-year-old woman had tried to slip out of a window at the back of the apartment to evade police. The window happened to be on the second floor of the building, which led to her hanging upside down, said officials with TTPD.

A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window.
A woman tried to evade police by slipping out a second-story window.(TTPD)

Even though she was struggling, TTPD officers were able to hold on to her for more than five minutes until the Texarkana Texas Fire Department arrived with a ladder to get her down.

Both of the officers were worn out by the time the ordeal was over.

The woman didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence

Latest News

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston on Friday showing the...
Thousands of dead fish wash ashore Texas coast
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston on Friday showing the...
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore in Brazoria County Texas near Houston.
Ahead of Women’s Veterans Day on Monday, over a dozen Central Texas women veterans and...
How one Central Texas farm is showing solidarity with Ukraine through its sunflower field
Visitors enjoy Western Belle farm's sunflower field as the farm nears the end of its spring...
How one Central Texas farm is showing solidarity with Ukraine through its sunflower field
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident,...
VIDEO: Killeen police search for suspect who fired a gun to a business