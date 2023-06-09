Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

There's no one left to officiate playoff games for little league baseball teams in one Massachusetts town. (Source: WBZ)
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAUNTON, Mass. (WBZ) – There’s no one left to officiate playoff games for little league baseball teams in one Massachusetts town.

After parents and players verbally abused and threatened the umpires, the officials walked off.

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats happened against two of his umpires at a recent little league game in Taunton.

“Profanity, verbal harassment, ‘I’m going to meet you in the parking lot,’” Damiano recalled the spectators saying at the game.

Damiano said at the game, the tying run was on base for the home team. The home plate umpire put his hand up to prevent the ball from going into play, and the field umpire saw it, too.

However, the batter stepped into the box and the pitcher delivered the ball. The batter hit a double, giving his team the lead late in the game.

But the umpires said the boy’s double didn’t count because the ball was not in play.

The batter then had to start over and try again, this time with the ball in play. He struck out.

That’s when chaos happened, Damiano said.

Paul Nadeau was the umpire behind home plate that night.

“As soon as we got off the field, we started to be confronted and accosted by numerous parents continuing to yell at us and get in our faces,” Nadeau said.

The umpire said several fans threatened to assault them on the field and again in the parking lot.

“We had kids that were being condoned to do that as well, as far as to yell at us and say we suck,” Nadeau said.

Damiano called the little league, saying the incident violated their contract with the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association. They won’t officiate another game, and now, the league has no umpires.

In a statement on Facebook, the little league called the situation an “isolated incident,” saying all parties involved have been suspended from games.

The league has offered to host games without fans or with a police presence if the umpires come back.

“We would like to go back. But there has to be some type of standard met,” Damiano said.

Soon, the little league and the umpires will meet with Taunton’s mayor to try to come to an agreement.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

KWTX@4: Two Central Texas teams celebrate the end of the high school baseball season - 6.9.23
Prosecutors recommended that Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for...
Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser charge, will not have to register as sex offender
KWTX@4: Historic Waco Hosts Summer Nights Event Jun. 10th - 6.9.23
KWTX@4: WATCH KWTX Staff & Crew take on the Skip Challenge - 6.9.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: First-known crocodile virgin birth, KWTX team takes on the skip challenge, and more - 6.9.23