Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM

Severe storms are likely across Central Texas Saturday afternoon and evening. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for majority of Central Texas until 10PM Saturday. Threats inside storms today will be very large hail up to the size of eggs and strong straight-line winds gusting up to 70mph. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. We cannot rule out a stray tornado in the strongest storms today. Many of you are outdoors trying to enjoy the summer heat, but make sure you’re staying updated with the weather. You won’t want to be caught outside if these storms roll through, so download our FREE KWTX Weather App to be alerted if/when storms approach your location. Isolated storms will begin to fire up and have the possibility of becoming severe very quickly. Throughout the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll likely see those isolated storms combine together and form into a line. That line of storms is then forecast to sweet southeast through Central Texas during the evening hours. Storms look to exit to our south by around 10PM, but could possibly see some storms linger into the early overnight hours. While everyone has a chance for storms today - Models have been pointing the better widespread risk to take place across areas along and east of I-35, but again if you live west of the interstate you’ll still have a chance for storms, it’s just that coverage may be more isolated.

Storms have a lot of fuel to work with today with ample sunshine heating our atmosphere up combining with lots of moisture. Temperatures are HOT this afternoon with many of us soaring into the mid to upper 90s, but just like there’s moisture to work with to fuel storms, that moisture is causing it to feel extremely sticky and even hotter outdoors. Feels-like temperatures this afternoon are reaching up to 105° in many locations. Please make sure you are not only staying weather away outdoors, but also make sure you’re practicing your heat safety tips! We haven’t had heat like this in quite some time, so it’s important to take it east, drink lots of water, and stay in the A/C or shade as much as possible.

1 year ago on June 10th - The Waco Regional Airport recorded its first 100° day with a high of 101°. Many in Central Texas will likely see their first triple digit day of the year on Sunday. Highs are forecast to reach into the upper 90s east to low 100s west… But we have to factor in that humidity - So feels-like temperatures Sunday afternoon look to range from 102° to 107° across the area. Rain chances begin to go down starting Sunday. A few late day showers and storms look possible, but the better chances look to pass to our north, but it’s something to be mindful of during the afternoon and evening hours.

The main focus for the upcoming week will be the heat… In fact we look to have multiple in a row where temperatures will be at or above 100°. We quickly went from a long stretch of cooler-than-normal weather to a long stretch of that true Texas heat. Monday and Tuesday highs will stay in the mid 90s to around 100°. More widespread triple digit heat begins to build back in by Wednesday and then has no signs of letting up for at least through the weekend, with some of our models keeping 100°+ temperatures around well into the following week. Humidity levels look to stay elevated unfortunately as breezy south winds will hang around. The humidity will leave our feels-like temperatures even hotter and well above 100° - So it’s very important to keep it safe in this heat! Rain chances look very slim for our area next week as a high-pressure system begins to build from our south. That high is what brings the heat up and also limits our rain chances. The better chances of rain look to stay to our north and northeast, but it’s something we’ll watch closely. For now, get ready for the heat to stick around and have no intentions of letting up anytime soon!

