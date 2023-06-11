$10K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of hit-and-run driver who killed Fort Cavazos soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker.

Fort Cavazos confirmed the 29-year-old Rucker was the motorcyclist struck and killed by a driver on June 11.

Rucker was a trooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Commanders on post said they were deeply saddened by the loss, and that Rucker “was a valued member of the team who will be sorely missed.”

Killeen police officers were dispatched at approximately 2:31 a.m. on June 11 to the 1900 block of E. Elms Road to investigate the crash.

Upon the officers’ arrival, paramedics were on the scene attending to a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

The victim, Rucker, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 3:21 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two motorcycle operators were traveling westbound on E. Elms Road when Rucker dropped an item in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to retrieve the item.

According to police, while Rucker was trying to recover the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was described to be a smaller gray sedan that may have front end and windshield damage.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

To qualify for the $10,000 reward offered by the Army, call the Fort Cavazos CID office at 254-287-2722.

