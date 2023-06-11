AMBER ALERT: Texas girls kidnapped and believed to be in grave danger, DPS says

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3. No license plate number was provided by DPS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE DILLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-965-2113.

