Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

AMBER ALERT: Texas girls kidnapped and believed to be in grave danger, DPS says

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.(TEXAS DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3. No license plate number was provided by DPS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE DILLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 830-965-2113.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

Ahead of Women’s Veterans Day on Monday, over a dozen Central Texas women veterans and...
Women veterans reconnect with nature, one another at Troy equine farm Saturday
Photographed by Shannon Faulk.
Texas Parks and Wildlife approves use of eminent domain for Fairfield Lake State Park
fastcast lightning clark roofing
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
U.S. Army veteran Ed Reichbach, 93, left, greets Vietnam veteran Fred Kalfon, 81, after...
Florida center says ‘Grey Team’ technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments