Daily chances for severe storms through Tuesday

Saturday featured widespread strong to severe storms and we have another round possible for the afternoon and evening hours of your Sunday. The good news is that we’re not expecting widespread activity within Sunday’s round of storms. A very weak frontal boundary is stalled to our north and will act as the focus point for shower and thunderstorm development. The best chance for showers and storms will be ahead of the boundary - so for places along and south of I-20 and then north of HWY 84 - Which means the northern half of Central Texas has the better chance at seeing storms. Storms will begin to fire up throughout the afternoon hours and move east or southeast through our area and gradually lose steam as we head into the deeper evening hours. The severe weather threat looks to wind down by 10PM, but we could see some isolated activity continue into the early overnight hours, but we are all rain and storm free before our morning commute Monday. In any storms Sunday, large hail up to tennis balls and wind gusts up to 65 mph could be possible along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. You won’t want to be caught outside if these storms roll through, so download our FREE KWTX Weather App to be alerted if/when storms approach your location.

Outside of Sunday’s rain chances - It’s been another hot and sticky day across Central Texas. It’s been feeling like SUMMER out there this weekend. Temperatures have been soaring well above normal into the mid 90s to low 100s both afternoons this weekend. Waco and Temple both recorded their 1st 100° day on Saturday, June 10th.. And oddly enough, Waco recorded its first 100° day on the same day last year. Even if you didn’t see the thermometer reach 100° at your location - We all felt well above 100° due to the higher humidity that’s been in place. Please make sure you are not only staying weather away outdoors, but also make sure you’re practicing your heat safety tips!

That same weak frontal boundary and a dryline out west will act as focal points for showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening! With the same hot temperatures and higher humidity remaining in place - We have the perfect ingredients in place to allow any activity to develop to likely turn severe. The better chances for showers and storms will continue to stay north of HWY 84 due to the position of the frontal boundary that’ll be stalled to our north, but we will have to watch areas out west on Monday for isolated severe storms thanks to the drylines position. The dryline may move a little further east on Tuesday and shift the better storm potential east of the interstate. The highest chances for severe storms will be across our northern and northwest counties on Monday and our northern and northeastern areas on Tuesday. One thing that may change this week will be the locations of the storms due to that frontal boundary. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where that boundary will end up each day - So you need to make sure you’re staying up to date with the forecast. The main threats inside storms will be large hail and strong, damaging winds - On Monday, there may be a slightly better chance for an isolated tornado to form. Make sure you are staying up to date with the forecast as we head into the new work week.

Outside of those early week storm chances, the main story for the upcoming work week will be the dangerous heat… In fact we look to have multiple in a row where temperatures will be at or above 100°. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday highs will stay in the mid 90s to around 100° - With feels like temperatures up to 105°. More widespread triple digit temperatures look to return Thursday and show no sign of wanting to cool down through at least the early parts of the following week. Humidity levels look to stay elevated unfortunately as breezy south winds will hang around. The humidity will leave our feels-like temperatures even hotter - Possible reaching between 105° to 110°! Please make sure you are limiting your time outdoors and staying hydrated!!

