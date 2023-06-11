Advertise
Hot and muggy for Sunday

Some storms could be possible for the afternoon and evening hours
By Jillian Grace
Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a HOT and stormy start to the weekend for Central Texas. High temperatures Saturday afternoon soared into the mid to upper 90s with a few locations reaching that triple digit mark for the 1st time this year - Like Waco, Temple, and Hillsboro. Expect another hot and humid day for Sunday as temperatures will be soaring into the mid 90s east of I-35 to low 100s out west for the afternoon. Despite what the air temperature may read Sunday afternoon, we will all likely feel above 100° due to the humidity… In fact, forecast models have feels-like temperatures around 102° to 107°. Sunday morning is also very warm starting out in the low 70s… But if you have any outdoor house chores to get done, it’s best to get out early and get them done. Our rain chances begin to go down starting Sunday. A few late day showers and storms do look possible, but the better chances look to pass to our north, but it’s something to be mindful of during the afternoon and evening hours. Forecast models show isolated late day activity in the forecast. In any storms that could develop - Gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and maybe some small hail will be possible.

The main focus for the upcoming week will be the heat… In fact we look to have multiple in a row where temperatures will be at or above 100°. We quickly went from a long stretch of cooler-than-normal weather to a long stretch of that true Texas heat. Monday and Tuesday highs will stay in the mid 90s to around 100°. More widespread triple digit heat begins to build back in by Wednesday and then has no signs of letting up for at least through the weekend, with some of our models keeping 100°+ temperatures around well into the following week. Humidity levels look to stay elevated unfortunately as breezy south winds will hang around. The humidity will leave our feels-like temperatures even hotter and well above 100° - So it’s very important to keep it safe in this heat! Rain chances look very slim for our area next week as a high-pressure system begins to build from our south. That high is what brings the heat up and also limits our rain chances. The better chances of rain look to stay to our north and northeast, but it’s something we’ll watch closely. For now, get ready for the heat to stick around and have no intentions of letting up anytime soon!

