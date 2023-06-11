How one Central Texas farm is showing solidarity with Ukraine through its sunflower field

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Acres and acres of sunflowers span across Western Belle farm in West, attracting visitors for their sheer beauty.

“It’s a beautiful place, and I’ve always loved sunflowers,” DeAnna Perkins, a Western Belle visitor from Waxahachie, said. ”They just made me happy!”

But the popular crop isn’t just beautiful; it’s also Ukraine’s national flower.

Aside from being one of the country’s main exports, sunflowers have become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope, especially since the war started there against Russia in 2022.

“It makes me feel good,” Perkins said. “It makes me feel like there’s hope and that we can do this for them, especially in their time of need.”

Farm owners Taylor Huffman and her husband didn’t know that connection when they opened Western Belle last year, but have since met numerous visitors with deep ties to the country.

“We’ve met several people since the war started in Ukraine that said they either grew up there, spent time there, and walking through the flower fields just brings back good memories for them,” Taylor Huffman, a co-owner of Western Belle farm, said.

Huffman says hearing the good memories her sunflowers evoke makes her proud to sell a product that showcases solidarity with Ukraine.

“The joy that we’ve seen in the community coming out to our sunflower field... I feel like I can understand why, for the people of Ukraine, sunflower fields are such a beautiful symbol and feeling, because we see that here for people in Central Texas,” Huffman said.

And while Sunday may be the farm’s last day of the spring season, Huffman’s support for Ukraine certainly doesn’t stop there.

“My husband and I are going to continue growing sunflowers and we hope that in the future, especially for the people of Ukraine that now live here in the U.S., we can be a place that they can come visit to have the fond memories of their childhood or even time spent in Ukraine,” Huffman said. “And just remind people of the beauty of a sunflower, and the beauty of a country like that.”

