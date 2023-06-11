Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

How one Central Texas farm is showing solidarity with Ukraine through its sunflower field

The popular crop isn’t just beautiful; it’s also Ukraine’s national flower
Visitors enjoy Western Belle farm's sunflower field as the farm nears the end of its spring...
Visitors enjoy Western Belle farm's sunflower field as the farm nears the end of its spring season. Aside from being one of Ukraine's main exports, sunflowers have become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope, especially since the war started there against Russia in 2022.(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Acres and acres of sunflowers span across Western Belle farm in West, attracting visitors for their sheer beauty.

“It’s a beautiful place, and I’ve always loved sunflowers,” DeAnna Perkins, a Western Belle visitor from Waxahachie, said. ”They just made me happy!”

But the popular crop isn’t just beautiful; it’s also Ukraine’s national flower.

Aside from being one of the country’s main exports, sunflowers have become a global symbol of resistance, unity and hope, especially since the war started there against Russia in 2022.

“It makes me feel good,” Perkins said. “It makes me feel like there’s hope and that we can do this for them, especially in their time of need.”

Farm owners Taylor Huffman and her husband didn’t know that connection when they opened Western Belle last year, but have since met numerous visitors with deep ties to the country.

“We’ve met several people since the war started in Ukraine that said they either grew up there, spent time there, and walking through the flower fields just brings back good memories for them,” Taylor Huffman, a co-owner of Western Belle farm, said.

Huffman says hearing the good memories her sunflowers evoke makes her proud to sell a product that showcases solidarity with Ukraine.

“The joy that we’ve seen in the community coming out to our sunflower field... I feel like I can understand why, for the people of Ukraine, sunflower fields are such a beautiful symbol and feeling, because we see that here for people in Central Texas,” Huffman said.

And while Sunday may be the farm’s last day of the spring season, Huffman’s support for Ukraine certainly doesn’t stop there.

“My husband and I are going to continue growing sunflowers and we hope that in the future, especially for the people of Ukraine that now live here in the U.S., we can be a place that they can come visit to have the fond memories of their childhood or even time spent in Ukraine,” Huffman said. “And just remind people of the beauty of a sunflower, and the beauty of a country like that.”

For more information on Western Belle farm, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence

Latest News

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident,...
VIDEO: Killeen police search for suspect who fired a gun to a business
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident,...
VIDEO: Killeen police search for suspect who fired a gun to a business
Killeen Police search for driver in hit-and-run death of motorist
Thompson was captured at approximately 11:15 am June 11 in Coleman.
TDCJ inmate captured after escaping Saturday evening in West Texas