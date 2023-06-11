Advertise
Killeen Police search for driver in hit-and-run death of motorist

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department needs the community’s assistance in a hit-and-run fatality.

Police officers were dispatched at approximately 2:31 a.m. June 11 to the 1900 block of E. Elms Road in reference to a crash.

Upon the officers’ arrival, paramedics were on the scene attending to a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

The victim, Eric Rucker, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 3:21 a.m.

She ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two motorcycle operators were traveling westbound on E. Elms Road when the victim dropped an item in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to retrieve the item.

According to police, while the victim was trying to recover the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was described to be a smaller gray sedan and may have front end and windshield damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

