Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search

By Alex Fulton and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The remains of Pedro Camacho, aka Pedro Camacho Zuniga, 62 of Dawson, Texas, were located this morning, according to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members discovered the remains while searching a rural area near Navarro Mills Lake in the far west end of Navarro County.

“The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Beto Unit for their manpower and tracking dogs, Texas Department of Public Safety for their manpower and aircraft, Texas EquuSearch for their assistance in the search, and the numerous individuals who assisted with attempting to locate this missing person. Judge Waller has ordered the remains be sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death,” said Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.

--

Almost a month after his disappearance, Cristina Camacho is still searching for her missing father who was last seen in Hubbard.

On May 8, Cristina’s father, Pedro Camacho, was staying at his son’s house in Hubbard when he walked out and disappeared. The 62-year-old has dementia.

”Sometimes he would be okay and he could tell you his name, but there’s other times when you ask him his name and he wouldn’t know,” Cristina said.

Cristina reached out to organizations that specialize in missing persons including K-9 Search and Rescue of Texas, Texsar and Texas Equusearch.

”All of them told us that they can’t self deploy and they need police department or local law enforcement to request their help,” Cristina said.

Texas Equusearch famously assisted in the search for Vanessa Guillen. They say they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a search. That’s because they never know when a missing person case can turn into a criminal case.

Cristina said the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office won’t give that permission because their K-9 units couldn’t establish a scent when they first searched the home the day after Pedro’s disappearance.

”They tell us that they don’t really have a starting point with these organizations because they wouldn’t know where to send them,” Cristina said.

Cristina started a change.org petition calling for the sheriff’s office to grant permission. So far, the petition has gotten over 3,000 signatures.

”We’re just trying to stay positive and hope that he’s somewhere,” Cristina said.

Pedro was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should immediately contact authorities at 682-561-5947 or 911.

KWTX did reach out to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

