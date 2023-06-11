TDCJ inmate captured after escaping Saturday evening in West Texas

COLEMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A manhunt was underway for an escaped inmate by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice who escaped Saturday evening.

Trent Thompson, 22, was last seen at approximately 11:14 p.m. June 10 at the Formby Unit in Plainview, Texas.

Thompson was captured at approximately 11:15 am June 11 in Coleman.

Thompson will face felony escape charges.

He was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County.

