Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside car in Killeen

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the shooting deaths of two men.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive at 11:31 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, to investigate reports of two shooting victims.

When the officers arrived, they located a 29 year-old man and a 19 year-old man dead inside a vehicle on the roadway.

“Both males appeared to have at least one gunshot wound,” police wrote in a news release.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced both men dead, and ordered autopsies be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the department at (254) 501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (264) 526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor

Latest News

FILE: Fairfield Lake State Park
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department opts for eminent domain to save Fairfield Lake State Park
Ahead of Women’s Veterans Day on Monday, over a dozen Central Texas women veterans and...
Female veterans reconnect with nature, one another at Troy equine farm
Photographed by Shannon Faulk.
Texas Parks and Wildlife approves use of eminent domain for Fairfield Lake State Park
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
UPDATE: DPS discontinues Amber Alert for girls reportedly kidnapped in South Texas