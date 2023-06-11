VIDEO: Killeen police search for suspect who fired a gun to a business

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for suspects in connection to shots fired at a local business.

Police responded to shots fired disturbance at approximately 5:45 p.m. June 1 at a business in the 3300 Block of E. Rancier Ave.

It was reported a man and woman entered the business to purchase merchandise, but during the encounter, the man became upset with the employees.

“Just minutes after the couple left, the male returned and began firing a gun at the occupied store. No injuries were reported, but there was property damage,” said police.

The suspect is described as a short, black man with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants with a bucket hat.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for OS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

