Man checks himself into local hospital after possible shooting, is currently in stable condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrests have been made after a possible shooting near the 700 block of E. Park St. early Sunday morning.

According to Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley, police learned of the possible shooting after the victim checked himself into a local hospital with a gunshot wound at around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the last known information about the patient is that he is currently stable.

