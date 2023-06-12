Advertise
7-Eleven’s Slurpee drink gets fresh new look

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010, file photo, Slurpees are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Concord, N.H.(Larry Crowe | AP Photo/Larry Crow, File)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - 7-Eleven has announced a fresh new look for its iconic frozen drink as part of the retailer’s new “Anything Flows” campaign.

Created from the idea that no matter what your flow is, Slurpee drinks have a flavor to match, the new “Anything Flows” campaign features a refreshed look and feel and omnichannel campaign, including new TV spots, social and paid media campaigns, and two new designs for the small and large stay cold Slurpee drink cups.

“For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. “Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand’s evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer’s day.”

The supporting “Anything Flows” TV spots each begin with the iconic Slurpee drink dollop and are brought to life through a diverse cast of characters sipping flavors as bold and colorful as they are: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Piña Colada and a mix of fan favorites. Each character moves through their world with a vibe uniquely their own – the styling, music, and playful action all a reflection of the creative joy of the Slurpee drink world.

“While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer,” said Jarratt. “From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are.”

