911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire

“All I heard was kids yelling ‘Mom!’ and I thought maybe it was kids yelling for their mother,” Marisa Anderson said. (WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 911 dispatcher in Wisconsin recently answered a call that changed her life.

“All I heard was kids yelling ‘Mom!’ and I thought maybe it was kids yelling for their mother,” Marisa Anderson said while describing the call she picked up.

The dispatch operator quickly realized the coordinates pointed directly to her neighborhood.

“I just remember looking at my partner and saying, ‘That’s my house,’” Anderson said. “They had me leave right away. It didn’t really hit me until I was halfway down County S and I saw the black smoke off in the sky. That’s when I broke down.”

Anderson’s son, Landon, jumped into action after waking to the sound of glass breaking early Friday. He grabbed his sister and her friend from the family camper before waiting for first responders at the mailbox.

“Had they been up in her room I don’t know that they would’ve been able to make it out because the hallway and everything was filled with smoke,” Anderson explained.

“That’s about 10 loads of relief right off the bat that we don’t have to find a victim,” Southern Door Fire Chief Richard Olson said.

Olson applauded the quick thinking of 12-year-old Landon, who broke his leg during the fire.

“We were very fortunate that Landon came out of the house, got himself out, got everybody else out and called 911 and stayed out of the house,” Olson said.

“When we go to schools in the fall for fire prevention week, this is exactly what we tell the kids. The message is learned that they have a meeting place outside and both he and his sister went to the mailbox just like it’s planned for them to do.”

While the Anderson family escaped the fire, their beloved pets didn’t make it. They lost three dogs, four cats and a bunny.

The Andersons are starting from scratch after losing nearly everything in the fire apart from the clothes on their backs. They started a GoFundMe to rebuild their lives.

The Door County Fire Chiefs Association donated $2,000 to show their appreciation for the dispatcher who often puts others before herself.

“That she actually received the call, and the call came from her son, and we just know how hard this experience has been for her. And we want to try to help the family as well,” Olson said.

Investigators said the fire likely started from an electrical appliance in the basement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

