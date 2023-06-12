Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Amber Alert issued missing Dallas 7-year-old

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - An amber alert has been issued for a Dallas 7-year-old girl.

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard

She was last seen in a gray SUV of an unknown make, unknown model, and unknown license plate.

Anderson is described as a Black girl, 4 feet 2 inches, weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers, and sandals wearing 2 large side braids that join in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence

Latest News

Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Remains of missing Navarro County man found during search
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston on Friday showing the...
Thousands of dead fish wash ashore Texas coast
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston on Friday showing the...
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore in Brazoria County Texas near Houston.
Ahead of Women’s Veterans Day on Monday, over a dozen Central Texas women veterans and...
How one Central Texas farm is showing solidarity with Ukraine through its sunflower field