Amber Alert issued missing Dallas 7-year-old

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - An amber alert has been issued for a Dallas 7-year-old girl.

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard

She was last seen in a gray SUV of an unknown make, unknown model, and unknown license plate.

Anderson is described as a Black girl, 4 feet 2 inches, weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers, and sandals wearing 2 large side braids that join in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

@DallasPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual.

On 6/11/ 2023, at 12:00 PM, Ms. Lillie May Anderson was last seen in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas. She was last seen in a grey SUV unk make, unk model, and unk license plate. pic.twitter.com/4JElEMh8ul — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 11, 2023

