Another day, another potential few hail storms

Spring is really heading out with a bang across Central and North Texas. This weekend felt like summer with highs approaching 100° but it also felt like spring too with the late-day and evening showers and thunderstorms. The seasons are again clashing today and probably tomorrow with summer-like heat turning to late-day spring-like thunderstorms. From McLennan County west and northward, a level 3 severe weather risk is in place today with the rest of our area under a level 2 severe storm risk. Although there may be a slightly better opportunity for a stray tornado or two with today’s storms, the main severe weather risk continues to be the potential for very large hail and strong straight-line winds. If you saw rain yesterday afternoon or evening, you’re starting out this morning in the upper 60s and low 70s. For everyone else, we’re kicking off the new work week in the mid-70s already! With mostly clear morning skies giving way to partly cloudy afternoon skies, highs should warm into the mid-to-near upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index values may climb as high as 105°! The heat turns to storm fuel as strong storms bubble up ahead of an advancing dryline and area of low pressure. Storms are most likely to form south of I-20 west of Fort Worth around 4 PM. While Central Texas likely stays dry through around 6 PM, there’s a small chance a few storms could bubble up locally around that time. The main storm risk, however, comes from the storms forming to the north and moving in around and after 6 PM. The storms should initially contain very large hail and potentially a stray tornado considering they’ll be isolated, but close to and after sunset, storms should become more linear and transition primarily into a straight-line wind threat. The stormiest time from is likely from 6 PM to 9 PM tonight, but storms could start earlier and potentially not exit until around midnight.

Although there’s going to be another chance for severe late-day storms Tuesday, storm chances will be a bit lower thanks to a ridge of high pressure beginning to build from the south. Tuesday’s morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s again. Like we’ll see today, storms should again fire up to our northwest late in the afternoon. Unlike today, however, Tuesday’s storms may move more easterly and are more likely to impact the Metroplex. Tomorrow’s storm motion depends on how far to the north the ridge of high pressure gets. If the ridge is even just 10 to 20 miles farther to the south than anticipated, that means our late-day storm chances will be higher. For now, we’ll call it a 30% chance of storms. After Tuesday, the summer heat-dome settles overhead and it’ll turn hot, hot hot! High temperatures Wednesday will warm into the upper 90s and then we’ll likely be at or above 100° for SEVEN STRAIGHT DAYS. Yahoo. Storm chances will shut down as a result and morning temperatures likely won’t dip far past the mid-70s either. In addition to the toasty temperatures, weekend heat index values could potentially climb as high as 110°. Enjoy?

