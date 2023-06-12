Another round of severe hail and wind storms expected late today

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the third afternoon in a row, Central Texas is under the threat of severe thunderstorms that’ll likely produce very large hail, strong wind gusts, and potentially a tornado or two. Although most of our area has been placed under a level 3 ‘enhanced’ risk of severe thunderstorms, storms today and tonight are not guaranteed!

Very large hail and strong wind gusts are the main concern again

Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up and move through Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. While the main concern is expected to be very large hail, the strongest storms could also produce strong straight-line wind gusts, potentially in excess of 75 MPH, and maybe even a tornado too. (KWTX, SPC)

Although today’s focus for severe thunderstorms is for cities and towns near and west of I-35, the severe weather risk remains the same from this past weekend; any storms that form will quickly strengthen and produce severe weather without much notice.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up and move through Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. While the main concern is expected to be very large hail, the strongest storms could also produce strong straight-line wind gusts, potentially in excess of 75 MPH, and maybe even a tornado too. (KWTX, SPC)

Storms that form initially in the afternoon will contain all types of severe weather with very large hail being the primary hazard. Thanks to a plethora of heat near the surface and cooler air aloft, storms will be able to suspend hail stones for long enough to create golf-ball to potentially up to baseball size hail. Once the initial storms turn linear, which will happen after sunset, the hail threat will gradually come to an end but up to half-dollar size hail remains possible until the storms exit.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up and move through Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. While the main concern is expected to be very large hail, the strongest storms could also produce strong straight-line wind gusts, potentially in excess of 75 MPH, and maybe even a tornado too. (KWTX, SPC)

The initial storms that form could also contain strong wind gusts, potentially near 65 MPH, but the threat for strong straight-line winds will take over as the dominant severe weather type after sunset as isolated storms turn into a line of storms with the loss of daytime heating.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to fire up and move through Central Texas Monday afternoon and evening. While the main concern is expected to be very large hail, the strongest storms could also produce strong straight-line wind gusts, potentially in excess of 75 MPH, and maybe even a tornado too. (KWTX, SPC)

Although the chances for a stray tornado or two are not very high, isolated storms could also produce a tornado or two. The tornado risk is higher than it was on Saturday and Sunday, thanks to a greater amount of wind shear in the low levels of the atmosphere, but isn’t the primary severe hazard.

Finally, isolated instances of flooding are possible too. Storms should be moving at a decent enough pace to prevent widespread flash flooding, but rainfall rates within individual thunderstorms could be between an inch and two inches per hour. Street flooding is possible with the heaviest rain but shouldn’t last for long

Storms could fire up as early as 4 PM

Timecast shows scattered storms developing either directly overhead or just out of Central Texas before raking through the area late in the afternoon and into the evening. (KWTX)

Thanks to the previous few days of thunderstorms, one of the major unknowns is where remnant boundaries from previous storms may lie. There is likely at least one outflow boundary situated overhead from the thunderstorms that moved across our area Sunday night and that could be a focus point for storms to develop mid-afternoon.

Timecast continues to show isolated-to-scattered storms firing up out of our area to the northwest and moving through Central Texas especially between 6 PM and 10 PM. While the majority of the storms should bubble up around that time, there's a chance for a stray severe thunderstorm to form close to home as early as 4 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

Timecast continues to show isolated-to-scattered storms firing up out of our area to the northwest and moving through Central Texas especially between 6 PM and 10 PM. While the majority of the storms should bubble up around that time, there's a chance for a stray severe thunderstorm to form close to home as early as 4 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

While the potential for a pop-up thunderstorm is unclear, it’s likely that thunderstorms will bubble up along the intersection of an area of low pressure, a dry line, and a stationary front just south of I-20 after 4 PM. Storms that form will initially be isolated and contain the aforementioned very large hail, but could also contain strong wind gusts and maybe a tornado too.

Timecast continues to show isolated-to-scattered storms firing up out of our area to the northwest and moving through Central Texas especially between 6 PM and 10 PM. While the majority of the storms should bubble up around that time, there's a chance for a stray severe thunderstorm to form close to home as early as 4 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

Timecast continues to show isolated-to-scattered storms firing up out of our area to the northwest and moving through Central Texas especially between 6 PM and 10 PM. While the majority of the storms should bubble up around that time, there's a chance for a stray severe thunderstorm to form close to home as early as 4 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

Timecast continues to show isolated-to-scattered storms firing up out of our area to the northwest and moving through Central Texas especially between 6 PM and 10 PM. While the majority of the storms should bubble up around that time, there's a chance for a stray severe thunderstorm to form close to home as early as 4 PM. (KWTX, SPC)

These storms should dive south and eastward toward our area after 5 PM. Today’s main window for severe thunderstorms will be from roughly 6 PM to 10 PM. All types of hazards are possible with the initial isolated storms. While most data is pointing to storms arriving toward the tail end of today’s evening rush hour, there’s a chance that storms don’t even form until close to sunset. Don’t let you guard down! If storms do form just before sunset, they’ll still likely be severe, but they may not congeal into a line and impact most of our area.

Storms are expected to exit the area before midnight tonight, but most locations likely will be storm free by 10 PM.

We’re doing this again too, aren’t we?

Outflow boundaries act as mini cold fronts and just like cold fronts, they can kick up strong storms. As warm and humid air rises into the air, a thunderstorm will eventually form. Eventually, the storm will produce outflow, or rain-cooled air. As a thunderstorm dissipates or if the winds behind an outflow boundary get strong enough, it'll push the cooler air in many different directions. The outflow boundary could then run into others storms and cause them to form or could even hang around the area and cause storms to form the next day. (KWTX)

Maybe? Unfortunately, that’s as clear cut of an answer as we can provide for you right now. In just the same way that today’s severe weather risk jumped up suddenly, tomorrow’s severe weather risk could climb too depending on where today’s storms form, move through, and where they dissipate .

Another day of late-day severe storms may be possible Tuesday. While the threats for severe hail and strong wind gusts remain the same, the overall severe weather risk is lower and may be more focused to our north and east. (KWTX, SPC)

The more favored location for severe thunderstorms Tuesday will be closer to the Metroplex where a stationary front is expected to reside. Should today’s storms leave remnant boundaries across our area OR if today’s storms help to pull the stationary front southward, we could be in a prime spot for yet another round of storms.

Tuesday’s storm potential, as mentioned above, is going to be higher north of our area. There’s actually a small chance that a disturbance to our west moves through to start the day, so a stray few storms could potentially bubble up along the front around daybreak Tuesday. These storms could be severe with large hail and strong wind gusts as a main threat, but the main severe weather risk should come during the late-afternoon and early evening hours again. We’ll have more updates on Tuesday’s severe storm risk later today and tomorrow.

Download the FREE KWTX Weather App to stay ahead of today’s thunderstorms!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.