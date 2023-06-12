Authorities investigate double homicide in Llano County

KINGSLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a double homicide after two Kingsland residents were found in the Llano River.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded at 10:11 a.m. June 10 to a report of two individuals lying face down in the water near Kingsland Slab RV Camp.

At the scene, deputies confirmed the two individuals deceased and were identified as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leean McCormick

Anyone with information is asked to call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.