Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities investigate double homicide in Llano County

Kingsland Slab RV Camp
Kingsland Slab RV Camp(Picasa | Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a double homicide after two Kingsland residents were found in the Llano River.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens responded at 10:11 a.m. June 10 to a report of two individuals lying face down in the water near Kingsland Slab RV Camp.

At the scene, deputies confirmed the two individuals deceased and were identified as Mark Baldwin and Kellie Leean McCormick

Anyone with information is asked to call the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

Brittany Baker, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault and causing imminent fear of...
Waco woman accused of threatening roommate, victim’s daughter with a gun during eviction
Photo of Kairan Quazi meeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a dedication of Santa Clara...
California child prodigy accepts software engineering job at SpaceX
Daniel Savala, 67, of Houston, was placed under $250,000 bond on a charge of continuous sexual...
‘Spiritual adviser’ to ex-Baylor campus minister held on $250K bond on child sex abuse charge
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477),...
Houston Police search for suspects in carjacking