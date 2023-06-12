Cafe Homestead officially opens rebuilt restaurant

HOMESTEAD HERITAGE, Texas (KWTX) - The brand new, rebuilt Cafe Homestead officially opens Monday a few months after a fire burned the popular tourism spot and signature restaurant to the ground in December.

“We’ve done it in 18 weeks, so 18 weeks from a pile of ashes to the restaurant that we are now opening to the public today,” Cafe Homestead General Manager Andrew Taylor said.

They started efforts to rebuild the restaurant weeks after a fire deemed the original, 30-year-old cafe, a total loss days before Christmas.

Tom Klingensmith with the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Homestead Heritage was there the morning the fire engulfed the café.

“This one, we were hoping for the best, that it wasn’t too bad, but, when we pulled up, it was obvious that the structure was lost before we ever were able to even pull hoses off the truck,” he said.

Growing up going to the café, it was upsetting to see its loss to the community, but they quickly opened a temporary location that served the Cafe Homestead menu, hosted an auction to rally the community and worked tirelessly to get the new café up and running by June.

Klingensmith worked as a contractor and helped build the new café alongside many others.

“This would not be possible just in typical commercial construction environments, it doesn’t happen,” Klingensmith said. “So...a lot of late nights in pulling this back together.”

Taylor said there were approximately 210 people working to get the restaurant built. He said it was a mixture between the community and local contractors spending time on the rigorous project.

“There’s no way we could have made our crazy, impossible deadline without the community support,” he said. “In our community, we are very fortunate to have so many skills and expertise represented in construction, in fine crafts. All of those came together.”

He said everything in the restaurant is handmade, including the cloth backs on booths, the tables, chairs and iron decorations. They also used timber from an old barn in Maryland for the dining rooms.

“A few weeks ago we went up to Maryland and we dismantled and brought down to Waco a historic timber frame barn,” he said. “That has become a part of the restaurant as well...just adding a depth and richness to the story.”

The original Cafe Homestead was built with logs and hand-built by the Homestead Heritage community, so, when rebuilding the new one, they wanted to keep elements as similar as possible to the original.

“This memory that I had before is like this happened when I was sitting here. and I have to tell myself, ‘No, that was the old restaurant,’” he said. “There’s so many things about it that are so similar, and so it’s hard not to think of the new one without thinking of the old one.”

Charred logs that were left from the fire now hang as part of the sign when walking into the new Cafe Homestead. There is also a drawing of the original restaurant hanging on the chimney.

“There was a lot of things that we did try to keep the same,” he said. “What we had to expand was what we had to change was to grow the size.”

The new restaurant features more seating than the original with the hope of customers having less wait time. There will eventually also be a larger menu as well.

“Obviously it’s bigger, there’s a lot of improvements to all aspects of the building, but there are the porches and some of the layout and stuff is a nice reflection of what the building originally was,” Klingensmith said.

There are still some upgrades in the works for the outside of the restaurant. They are working on adding water features and more places for people to sit and relax outside.

For now, the Homestead Heritage community along with those who enjoyed Cafe Homestead before it burned down are excited for the new café to open.

“I think seeing this building come to fruition and see it be built from the ashes and be able to tie in some of the aspects of the original building...It’s really neat to see it come back together,” Klingensmith said. “I think that both the Homestead community as well as the Waco area, local communities, will be pleased and happy to see a new and improved Cafe Homestead.”

All are welcome to attend the official grand opening of Cafe Homestead at 11 a.m. Monday. There will be free appetizers and drinks. The café will officially be open for business during their normal operating hours.

