Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

California child prodigy accepts software engineering job at SpaceX

Photo of Kairan Quazi meeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a dedication of Santa Clara...
Photo of Kairan Quazi meeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a dedication of Santa Clara University's $300 million STEM research center in 2021.(@THEPYTHONKAIRAN)
By KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, Cali. (CBS NEWS) - One of the newest employees at SpaceX has been described as a child prodigy who skipped elementary school and will graduate from college this week at the tender age of 14.

The spacecraft manufacturer offered a software engineering position to Kairan Quazi a month ago, according to an excerpt from an email from the company the teenager posted on Instagram. The Bay Area teenager, who is set to graduate this week from Santa Clara University, will be moving with his mother to Redmond, Washington, next month, so he can take up the SpaceX job, according to a post on LinkedIn.

Kairan said he’s excited to join SpaceX, in part because it was “one of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

SpaceX will not need to obtain special permission to bring the youngster on board, as he meets the minimum legal age to work under Washington state law.

Neither Kairan nor SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, responded immediately to requests for comment from CBS MoneyWatch Monday.

Kairan was born in Pleasanton, California, to Bangladeshi-American parents. His mother, Jullia Quazi told an ABC News affiliate in San Francisco that she began noticing her son was intellectually gifted when he began speaking in full sentences at age 2.

He left elementary school after finishing the third grade and enrolled in community college at age 9. Kairan transferred to Santa Clara University at age 11. In college, he had a multiyear internship at Intel as an artificial intelligence research fellow.

Kairan will receive his bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from SCU on Saturday — the youngest graduate in the school’s 172-year history, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

At SpaceX, Kairan said on LinkedIn he will be assigned to the engineering team at Starlink, the company’s satellite broadband internet service. The Starlink system is designed to deliver high-speed internet to customers anywhere on Earth using thousands of broadband relay stations in multiple low-altitude orbits.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

Brittany Baker, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault and causing imminent fear of...
Waco woman accused of threatening roommate, victim’s daughter with a gun during eviction
Kingsland Slab RV Camp
Authorities investigate double homicide in Llano County
Daniel Savala, 67, of Houston, was placed under $250,000 bond on a charge of continuous sexual...
‘Spiritual adviser’ to ex-Baylor campus minister held on $250K bond on child sex abuse charge
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477),...
Houston Police search for suspects in carjacking