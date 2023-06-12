China Spring star wins state title, then revels in the spotlight at MLB’s Breakthrough Series in Florida

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring baseball player who won a state championship Thursday night wasted no time getting back onto the field, this time, brushing shoulders with MLB greats as he was selected to participate in Major League Baseball’s Breakthrough Series, which showcases some of the top minority talent in the country.

Incoming Junior Dean Hannah, 16, said he only had hours between hoisting the state championship trophy in Austin and boarding a plane for Vero, Beach, Florida.

“I got home at 2 a.m. Friday and we left for the airport at 4 a.m. for an early flight. I arrived in Florida and got to the field on Friday afternoon to play in the MLB event,” Hannah said. “To play for a state title, and then less than 24 hours later, playing in the MLB Breakthrough Series was tiring, but well worth it.”

Hannah and the Cougars won the 4A State Championship after defeating Liberty-Eylau 3-2 in 12 innings.

For the second night in a row, China Spring stuck it out in extras. After going 12 innings in their semifinal win against Sinton, the Cougars duked it out in another 12 innings to win the title.

Hannah, who plays catcher and first base, basked in the victory after the game with his teammates.

“It was a lot of fun winning a state championship for China Spring, especially, after two long games,” Hannah said. “We weren’t going to be denied. And it was really cool to win the championship at the University of Texas where I will play college baseball for the horns.”

Hannah, a UT commit, has been a top recruit in baseball and has had many opportunities as a result of his talent.

In January, he was invited to The Dream Series, an event put on by Major League Baseball to showcase the most elite, predominantly black, baseball players in the country.

He was one of only 80 players nationwide to attend The Dream Series at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

“It was really awesome to get coaching from former MLB players and coaches and having current MLB players come in and talk to us, and then also being in front of MLB scouts,” Hannah said. “It was a great opportunity.”

The Dream Series was founded in 2017 and is a four-day, invite-only annual showcase that’s become a flagship of MLB’s growing slate of diversity programs aimed at getting more Black athletes interested in baseball.

Hannah is getting the MLB treatment in Florida, too. He got a chance to meet and pose for pictures with former MLB star Adrián Beltré and former professional first baseman Prince Fielder.

The Breakthrough Series games ended this weekend, but Hannah isn’t coming home quite yet.

He’ll remain at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex to play with his MLB Breakthrough team at tournaments in Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

All expenses are paid by Major League Baseball.

In addition to his baseball success, Hannah remains a three-sport athlete at China Spring High School.

He was also part of the team who won the football state championship this past season.

