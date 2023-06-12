Advertise
City of Temple considers introducing new public transit system similar to rideshare options

The new system is called a micro-transit system and is already in use in Texas cities like Austin, Arlington and Fort Worth.

By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hop has been providing public transportation across the City of Temple and Bell County for more than 20 years. But now, the city is rethinking the public transit system.

The new system is called a micro-transit system and is already in use in Texas cities like Austin, Arlington and Fort Worth.

Under a proposed plan developed by the city, instead of various routes in town, The Hop would now have one long route from Copperas Cove to Temple.

“The buses would be used as a connector service system linking Temple with Copperas Cove and it would have stops in Belton, Harker Heights and around the Fort Cavazos area,” City of Temple spokesperson Allison O’Connor said.

Each city along the route would have one central stop where riders would be dropped off and could call for a ride via a van to a location of their choosing within city limits. The city would need 8 to 10 vans under the plan, but may use city buses at first.

The City of Temple has already set aside $150,000 for the project under the city budget. The new system will continue to be funded through federal and state public transit funds, just like the current system.

The City of Temple said changes during the pandemic caused them to rethink the traditional bus system.”In recent years The Hop has faced financial challenges,” O’Connor said. “It has been forced to shorten its routes and hours.”

Temple resident Robin Deshoto frequents the stop and wonders how homeless bus riders without phones would call a ride under the proposed system. 

“I just had my phone stolen, if I didn’t have my car how would I be able to call to get that bus ride?” she said.

But she’s excited about the prospect of being dropped off at a more specific location.

”I could park my car at the police station and walk here to the closest stop to take a ride,” Deshoto said.

The City of Temple will present the “micro-transit system” plan to Temple City Council at a city council meeting in July. If it gets approval, the new micro transit system could be put in place as soon as the end of this year.

