Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. (Credit: WFSB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport.

The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway.

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways, and no flights were affected. The animal had not been injured. It’s unclear why the animal could not be moved. DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and “have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations.”

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Nino Etienne, Jacqulyn Bridge, Janelle Muhammad, and Cynetria McGriff
Killeen ISD names new principals for upcoming school year