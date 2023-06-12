Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston Police search for suspects in carjacking

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for suspects in connection to a carjacking.

The victim reported to police that around 1:00 a.m. Apr. 16 they had a blowout while driving his vehicle and pulled into a parking lot at the 9400 block of Mesa.

While there, he had just finished up changing out his tire when he was approached by several young men who asked him for a $1.

The victim stated that after he gave one of the males a $1, a second man pulled out a handgun and demanded his car keys.

The suspects then took his car keys, got into his vehicle, and drove away.

The complainant’s vehicle, which was a rental car, was recovered at 8:00 am. Apr. at the 9700 block of Seeker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

Brittany Baker, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault and causing imminent fear of...
Waco woman accused of threatening roommate, victim’s daughter with a gun during eviction
Photo of Kairan Quazi meeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a dedication of Santa Clara...
California child prodigy accepts software engineering job at SpaceX
Kingsland Slab RV Camp
Authorities investigate double homicide in Llano County
Daniel Savala, 67, of Houston, was placed under $250,000 bond on a charge of continuous sexual...
‘Spiritual adviser’ to ex-Baylor campus minister held on $250K bond on child sex abuse charge