Houston Police search for suspects in carjacking

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for suspects in connection to a carjacking.

The victim reported to police that around 1:00 a.m. Apr. 16 they had a blowout while driving his vehicle and pulled into a parking lot at the 9400 block of Mesa.

While there, he had just finished up changing out his tire when he was approached by several young men who asked him for a $1.

The victim stated that after he gave one of the males a $1, a second man pulled out a handgun and demanded his car keys.

The suspects then took his car keys, got into his vehicle, and drove away.

The complainant’s vehicle, which was a rental car, was recovered at 8:00 am. Apr. at the 9700 block of Seeker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.