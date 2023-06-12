Advertise
Killeen ISD names new principals for upcoming school year

Nino Etienne, Jacqulyn Bridge, Janelle Muhammad, and Cynetria McGriff
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District has announced four new principals ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Chaparral High School

Dr. Nino Etienne has been appointed as the new principal of Chaparral High School.

“Etienne has a proven track record of excellence in communication, relationship building, and creating a culture that best supports the mission of the district, teach so that students learn to their maximum potential. He was most recently the Principal of Eastern Hills Middle School and has dedicated the majority of his career to high school students in Killeen ISD,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD’s spokeswoman.

Students first referred to Dr. Etienne as “Coach” in 2007 at Willow Springs Elementary School and Killeen High School before moving into campus leadership as Assistant Principal of Killeen High in 2012. In 2019, he took over Gateway Middle and High School and led several positive initiatives encouraging students to give back to the community, engage in random acts of kindness, and invited community members to mentor students.

Etienne has his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he also received his master’s degree in Educational Leadership.

Eastern Hills Middle School

Jacqulyn Bridge will succeed Dr. Etienne as Principal of Eastern Hills Middle School in July.  Bridge started her educational career as a Special Education teacher in Hawaii before moving to KISD ten years ago.

Once in the district, Ms. Bridge used her Special Education background to serve our various special populations and then transitioned to Academic Advisor at Rancier Middle School. In 2017, she was named Assistant Principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School before moving to Chaparral High School last year.

Rancier Middle School

Rancier Middle School Principal is now Dr. Janelle Muhammad, who was most recently the Assistant Principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School, but prior to 2018, she was a Curriculum Instructional Specialist and Assistant Principal at Rancier.

“She understands the value of meaningful connections and will work diligently to forge partnerships with parents, community leaders and local organizations. By fostering these collaborations, Dr. Muhammad will create a support system that enriches the educational experience for all students,” said Maya.

Muhammad has her doctorate in Transformational Leadership from Concordia University and a masters in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. The principalship was vacated after Mr. Alan Gawryszewski accepted another position in the district.

Manor Middle School

New to the district is Dr. Cynetria McGriff who is the new principal of Manor Middle School. McGriff has devoted over 24 years to public education and is a transformational campus leader. She believes student success begins with strong systems and structures derived from a grounded campus culture.

McGriff spent the majority of her tenure in Dallas ISD. Following her time as a classroom teacher, she served as a Campus Testing Coordinator, Social Studies Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and Interim High School Principal.

McGriff has her doctorate in Education Administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The current principal, Rhea Bell, accepted a director position within the district earlier this year.

