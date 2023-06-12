Advertise
Lorena teen accused of sexually assaulting child on multiple occasions

Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Selah Hansen, 17, of Lorena, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, after a child accused Hansen of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions dating back to when the victim was 5 years old, a criminal complaint states.

The court document claims Hansen last sexually assaulted the 11-year-old on Feb. 26, 2023 at a home in Lorena. The victim told police she was painting and Hansen asked her to go to the bedroom with her. When the victim said she did not want to, Hansen “pleaded” with the child.

The girl said she gave in, and entered the bedroom with Hansen, who sexually assaulted her, and allegedly warned her “she could not tell anybody,” the complaint states.

After the incident, the victim made an outcry to her mother, who then called authorities to report the alleged sexual assault. This incident was the fourth and final sexual assault, according to records.

When Child Protective Services met with the victim, the girl told the investigators that, in addition to the sexual assault in February 2023, Hansen had sexually assaulted her on three previous occasions.

Hansen first sexually abused the girl when they lived in Anchorage, Alaska, and she was only 5 or 6 years old, police wrote in the affidavit.

The girl further claimed Hansen sexually assaulted her a second time when they moved to Texas, and the girl’s family was staying at a rental home in Waco. The alleged assault happened in a bedroom the victim was sharing with Hansen at the time, the court document states.

The third sexual assault happened when the girl’s family moved to the home in Lorena. Hansen allegedly asked the girl to go into the bedroom with her, and when the girl said she did not want to, Hansen allegedly asked her to “please” do it. The girl said she “gave in” to Hansen.

Judge Virgil Bain released Hansen on a personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

