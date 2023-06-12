Advertise
Missing Dallas 7-year-old found safe

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Lillie May Anderson,7, has been located safe, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at about 12:00 p.m. June 11 in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard

She was last seen in a gray SUV of an unknown make, unknown model, and unknown license plate.

Anderson is described as a Black girl, 4 feet 2 inches, weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers, and sandals wearing 2 large side braids that join in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

