Severe storms possible tonight, 100° days on deck

The heat and sunshine we’ve seen this afternoon turns to storm fuel going into the evening. We energy we need for storms comes from an area of low pressure and stalled front from the north + an advancing dryline from the west. We stay calm until around 6 PM, there’s a small chance a few storms could bubble up locally. The storms should initially contain very large hail and potentially a stray tornado considering they’ll be isolated, but close to and after sunset, storms should become more linear and transition primarily into a straight-line wind threat. The stormiest time from is likely from 6 PM to 9 PM tonight, but storms could start earlier and potentially not exit until around midnight.

Although there’s going to be another chance for severe late-day storms Tuesday, storm chances will be a bit lower thanks to a ridge of high pressure beginning to build from the south. Tuesday’s morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s again. Storms may stay off to the east, but there’s enough of a chance that we will monitor closely. Tomorrow’s storm motion depends on how far to the north the ridge of high pressure gets. If the ridge is even just 10 to 20 miles farther to the south than anticipated, that means our late-day storm chances will be higher.

That high pressure building in from the south is about it make it scorching around here. That dome of stability shuts off rain chances and gives us abundant sunshine and heat starting Wednesday/Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday will warm into the upper 90s and then we’ll likely be at or above 100° for over a week. Ouch! Add in the humidity and we are looking at heat index values as high as 110° this weekend.

