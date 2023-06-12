Volunteers cleanup storm debris for Bruceville-Eddy family with boy battling cancer

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - The storms over the weekend knocked down a power pole at the Moore family home in Bruceville-Eddy. But over the past 48 hours the community has stepped in to help them with cleanup.

Back in January 10-year-old Terry Moore was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

”It’s basically a type of cancer that attacks his muscles and nerves,” his mother Natalie Moore said.

After Saturday’s storm, the family of four moved into a camper on their property and went without power for about 20 hours until a friend of a friend donated a generator.

”They were able to graciously donate it to us,” Natalie said. “They don’t know who we are, but they were like here, use it for as long as you need.”

Natalie made a Facebook post about the damage, and the community immediately stepped in to help. Neighbors from all over Bruceville-Eddy came out to cut their tree limbs, including crews from a local tree-cutting service called Pelts Firewood and Tree Trimming.

”We’ve even had strangers message us saying, what’s your address?” Natalie said.

A local electrical service called The Daily Service Company even sent crews to replace the power pole the tree limbs knocked down for no charge at all.

”They moved their plans around and they sent their guys out here,” Natalie said.

Natalie estimates the cleanup could have cost her family $5,000 if the community didn’t donate their time and energy.

“I don’t think we could’ve afforded that financially,” Natalie said. “It basically would’ve put us in debt.”

