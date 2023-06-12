Waco woman accused of threatening roommate, victim’s daughter with a gun during eviction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brittany Baker, of Waco, is charged with aggravated assault and causing imminent fear of serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon after she allegedly threatened a roommate, and the victim’s two daughters, with a gun and a large stick during an eviction, an arrest warrant states.

Police officers on June 10 were dispatched to 2705 Summer Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with both Baker and Shaniquial Nevels, and learned both women got into a heated argument at Baker’s home.

Nevels told police she and her daughters arrived at the home from a job in Austin and soon realized Baker was throwing their clothing and belongings out into the front yard.

An irate Baker, Nevels claimed, was also dragging more belongings from the bedroom she shared with her daughters, and throwing the items into the living room and front yard.

Nevels said she tried to work things out with Baker, but Baker proceeded to pull out a .380 caliber handgun. “Baker held the gun in her right hand, pointing it to the ceiling while she was yelling at Nevels and her daughters to get out of the home,” the arrest warrant states.

Baker allegedly ran back into her room, and came back in the direction of the victims with a large stick, once again threatening them to get out of the home, the warrant states.

Police officers took Baker into custody, but she now out on bond, according to online jail records.

