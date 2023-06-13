‘Are we safe?’: Waco couple sees several cars crash into their home in 1 year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco couple is fed up after seeing multiple drunk drivers crash into their home in just a year.

According to the Waco Police Department, there have been three car crashes at the home at the end of Washington Avenue in the past two years. Allie and Luke Russell have experienced two of those crashes after they moved into the home in May 2022.

The end of Washington Avenue, where their house sits, does have a stop sign. However, the Russells say that’s not enough to deter drunk drivers.

”All of the questions start running through your head,” Allie told KWTX. “Are we safe? How long is this going to take to repair? Who’s going to pay for it?”

On one night in May a driver sped down Washington Avenue then crashed into the couple’s home. Before then in November another drunk driver crashed, this time slamming into their tree and their brick fence.

”Both of our cars were parked in the driveway, our gate had fallen over and all of the bricks were scattered everywhere,” Allie said.

The Russells started a change.org petition to call for changes on the road because they fear for their safety.

“Let’s do something before a person gets hurt and not just property,” Luke said.

They’re asking the city to install a roundabout and speed bumps along Washington Avenue.

”You can’t eliminate drunk drivers or even drunk driving,” Luke said. “I think that could be a great thing if possible, but our hope is to slow traffic down.”

The City of Waco public works director told KWTX that the department is working with the Waco Police Department to look at options to decrease the number of crashes and increase safety on the street. However, at this time they haven’t determined what those options are yet.

