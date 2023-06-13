Advertise
Baylor CLubs to host Juneteenth Day of Celebration

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the Civil War ended.(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Club will host the third annual Juneteenth Day of Celebration, Recognition, and Community Saturday.

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 17 at the Baylor Club at 1001 South MLK, Jr. Blvd.

Speakers for the event include Waco Police Department Chief, Dr. Sheryl Victorian, Congressman Pete Session, and Baylor Professor Dr. Mia Moody Ramirez.

Georgia County Administrator Mike McCoy will help pay a special tribute to his late father James McCoy who organized the first Juneteenth Parade on Elm Avenue in 1994.

Fingerprints Jazz Group will perform, and Waco native Terrance Reed will be a special guest vocalist. KWTX anchor Ke’Sha Lopez and DJ Augie will also be at the event.

Parents Against Crime Coalition and The Juneteenth Committee also are collaborating with Baylor Club for the event.

The price for the event is $30 per adult and $1 for kids ages 5 to 12 years old.

To make a reservation, contact 254-710-8080. Members can register online.

