Baylor coach wants Brittney Griner’s jersey retired

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen expanded on comments she made last week regarding her wishes to see Brittney Griner’s jersey retired.

Collen and the Baylor women’s basketball team visited with Griner last week in Dallas, before a WNBA game. The game was a Texas homecoming for Griner, returning to her home state for the first time since she was released from a Russian prison.

While in Dallas, coach Collen said she wants to see Britney’s jersey retired when Baylor opens their new basketball arena.

At a local media availability on Wednesday Collen said, “I think it’s about timing it’s about history. It’s about the way things have been done here before and making sure that I’m not going rogue and just telling people what I want to have happen, but that it’s kind of a push department wide.”

Collen said she’s had conversations with Griner’s agent, and they seem open and excited about the idea.

“Jerseys have always been honored here. It’s about honoring her. Honoring her legacy, however that looks. I just want to make it really special,” said Collen.

