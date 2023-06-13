Belton ISD teachers to receive 2% pay increase in 2023-24 school year

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton ISD Board of Trustees on June 12 approved a compensation plan for the 2023-24 school year that includes a $1,200 pay increase for all teachers.

The school district said the raise averages to a two percent increase.

“Approving raises supports our efforts to attract and retain the most talented staff, but we want to do more,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Professional staff and administrators will see a two percent increase based on the midpoint.

Paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive an additional dollar per hour, which ranges from a three to nine percent increase, the district said.

“We are closely monitoring the legislature regarding school finance because we want to provide even more compensation for our staff,” Schiller said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.