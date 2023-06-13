Advertise
Central Texas man arrested for throwing away weapon in creek, previously arrested in criminal tresspass over the weekend

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man was arrested twice by the Teague Police Department within a few days.

Teague Police Department officers were dispatched at around 1:08 p.m. June 12 to the 200 block of Grayson Street after someone reported a man “looking across the tracks with a gun.”

When the officers arrived at the scene, they observed the man matching the description provided by the caller standing in the roadway next to a creek by the railroad tracks.

When the man observed the officers arriving, he allegedly turned around, and tossed a handgun into the creek next to the railroad tracks.

The man was detained after a brief period of being uncooperative with officers, and placed into a patrol vehicle.

“Officers searched the area where he tossed the weapon, they found it in the creek bed at the edge of the water. Officers recovered and secured the weapon,” the police department said.

The man denied the weapon was his. He was transported to the Freestone County Jail, where he was booked for unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to police, the same man was previously arrested June 10 when officers were forced to use a Taser due to him resisting arrest. He was then evaluated by Teague EMS and cleared to be arrested and charged with criminal trespass, theft and resisting arrest. He then was bonded out afterward.

