Copperas Cove police looking for missing teenager in ‘serious danger’

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Copperas Cove are asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Kahlan Morello, a teenager last seen on June 12.

Morello reportedly disappeared sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

“We believe she got picked up by an unknown male and is in serious danger,” those close to the girl are saying on social media. “Please check your outside camaras during this time and let us know if you saw anything specific.”

Copperas Cove police released this photo of a person of interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Kahlan Morello. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Police said investigators also believe the girl was picked up by an unidentified man. “Kahlan was believed to have been communicating through a social media website with the unidentified male,” who is believed to be around 30 years of age and not a local resident, police said.

If you have any information, please call (254) 247-7225 or the Copperas Cove Police Department.

