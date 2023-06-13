Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Copperas Cove police looking for missing teenager in ‘serious danger’

Police release photo of person of interest
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Copperas Cove are asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Kahlan Morello, a teenager last seen on June 12.

Morello reportedly disappeared sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

“We believe she got picked up by an unknown male and is in serious danger,” those close to the girl are saying on social media. “Please check your outside camaras during this time and let us know if you saw anything specific.”

Copperas Cove police released this photo of a person of interest in the disappearance of...
Copperas Cove police released this photo of a person of interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Kahlan Morello.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Police said investigators also believe the girl was picked up by an unidentified man. “Kahlan was believed to have been communicating through a social media website with the unidentified male,” who is believed to be around 30 years of age and not a local resident, police said.

If you have any information, please call (254) 247-7225 or the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers

Latest News

In November a drunk driver crashed into the Russell home, slamming into their tree and their...
‘Are we safe?’: Waco couple sees several cars crash into their home in 1 year
KWTX@4: Spotlight on children's medical care at McLane Children's Hospital - 6.13.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Instant Pot files for bankruptcy, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announces retirement, and more - 6.13.23
FILE GRAPHIC
Texas police K-9 dies after handler leaves it inside unit and engine shuts down, turning off air conditioning
File graphic: UL Solutions and the Modular Energy System Architecture (MESA) Standards...
ERCOT issues weather watch for Texans