Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dog rescued after falling nearly 40 feet from tower at state park

Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.
Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.(Bantam Fire Company)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a dog was rescued at a state park after it fell nearly 40 feet.

WFSB reports first responders were called to Mount Tom State Park on Monday for reports of an injured dog.

Authorities said the animal jumped and fell about 34 feet from a tower at the park.

According to the Bantam Fire Company, the dog was unable to move after the fall, and fire crews had to hike a long distance to find the injured animal and its owner.

Rescuers said the dog was found in stable condition, but it still needed to be carried to the bottom of the mountain.

The animal was carried in a basket down the mountain and taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Fire crews said the dog did not have any life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Grayson Boggs, 6, now has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma.
Mother of Valley Mills boy in coma after he was struck by lightning signs organ donation papers
Finn shot by police officer
Waco police release body camera footage of officer shooting, killing dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Sea of sunflowers in Central Texas
Sea of sunflowers off Central Texas highway captivating locals and travelers

Latest News

Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden to speak at chiefs of mission reception
Jaco Antonie Davis, 42, of Temple, has been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a...
Temple police arrest felon who allegedly fired gun in hotel room
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
Thomas Moore softball player Becca Mowen was rounding the bases for a game-winning grand slam...
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help injured softball player score winning run