ERCOT issues weather watch for Texans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - High forecasted temperatures have caused ERCOT to issue a weather watch to Texans.

The weather watch will last from Thursday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 21.

“We are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week,” said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

ERCOT’s supply and demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak in demand this week. ERCOT says they currently have enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand.

ERCOT reported 11 new peak demand records last year, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record is 80.148 GWs which was set on July 20, 2022.

You can sign up to get grid notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at www.ercot.com/txans.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.