CAUGHT IN THE ACT: ‘Juggers’ rob man outside Houston hotel

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying “jugger” suspects who robbed a man outside a hotel.

“Jugging” is when robbers follow someone who withdrew money from a bank to a different location with the intent to steal the money.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023 around 11:00 a.m. the victim withdrew a large amount of money from a Chase bank at 600 McGowen, and took an Uber back to his hotel at the 900 block of W. Dallas Street.

While the victim was standing in front of the hotel, the suspect approached him and stole the envelope with the money. The suspect ran to a black four-door Mercedes sedan and fled the scene.

Police described the first suspect is a Black man in a black hooded jacket. The second suspect was described by police as a Black man in a white shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

