Houston Police searching for suspects in store robbery

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects in relation to a robbery.

Around 2:00 p.m. on March 28 one male and two females entered a general store at the 4000 block of the Telephone.

Employees noticed the suspects attempting to steal item from the store and confronted them. The male suspect struggled with the employees while the female suspects attempted to leave.

The suspects pushed the employees out of the way and fled in a light blue van.

Police say the male suspect is a 30 to 40-year-old Black male. He is 5′3 to 5′4 and 200 pounds. The first female suspect is a 40 to 50-year-old Black female with black hair. She is 5′0 to 5′2 and 200 pounds. The second female suspect is a 16 to 20-year-old Black female. She is 5′6 to 5′7 with black hair.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

