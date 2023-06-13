Advertise
Killeen police investigating sixth murder of 2023

Midday With Julie News Segment: 6.13.23
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Bryce Avenue in reference to a shooting victim on Friday, June 9, 2023, at approximately 11:32 p.m.

Killeen EMS and officers arrived on the scene to perform life-saving procedures on a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, police say.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, the victim was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 4:12 p.m., according to police.

The family of the victim has asked his name to be withheld. No arrest has been made at this time.

This is the sixth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023.

Anyone that has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), put in a tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or through the Crime Stoppers app.

