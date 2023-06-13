Killeen police officer arrested for off-duty incident in Copperas Cove

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Police Department officer was arrested in Coryell County Tuesday.

The Killeen Police Department received notification June 13 that the officer was arrested by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the arrest was a result of an incident that happened while the officer was off duty.

The Killeen Police Department has initiated an Internal Affairs investigation, and the police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other information will be released at this time.

