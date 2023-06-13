Late-day storm risk remains with an increasing overnight storm risk

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is under the threat of severe thunderstorms that’ll likely produce very large hail, strong wind gusts, and potentially a tornado or two. While we’re still monitoring for the potential of strong storms to move in late in the afternoon, storms could also impact parts of our area between 9 PM and 3 AM. Like yesterday, storms today and tonight are not guaranteed!

Very large hail and strong wind gusts are the main concern again

Another afternoon and evening of severe thunderstorms is possible across Central Texas. While the main concern continues to be the potential for very large hail, strong wind gusts, and maybe even a stray tornado are possible too. (KWTX, SPC)

Despite having two separate areas for showers and thunderstorms to form, the hazards with a potential afternoon and early evening storm chance and the overnight storm chance are the same; very large hail (2″+) and strong straight-line winds are of the utmost concern.

hanks to a plethora of heat near the surface and cooler air aloft, storms will be able to suspend hail stones for long enough to create golf-ball to potentially up to baseball size hail.

The storms that form today or tonight could also contain strong wind gusts, potentially near 65 MPH. While the wind gust risk isn’t the main concern today, wind in the strongest storms could be between 60 to 70+ MPH. Afternoon storms are more likely to carry a wind gust risk compared to any overnight storms, but it’s a concern regardless.

The tornado potential has also come down from yesterday and is at a level 1 of 5, primarily with the late-afternoon and early evening storm chance.

Finally, isolated instances of flooding are possible too. Storms should be moving at a decent enough pace to prevent widespread flash flooding, but rainfall rates within individual thunderstorms could be between an inch and two inches per hour. Street flooding is possible with the heaviest rain but shouldn’t last for long

Overnight storms more likely, but afternoon storms are the wild card.

Although we’re now keeping an eye out for two separate areas of thunderstorms late today and tonight, neither set of storms are guaranteed. In fact, if afternoon storms form and move through, the severe weather risk overnight could be lessened.

Severe thunderstorms are again expected to bubble up late today and tonight, but there's a bit more uncertainty regarding today's storms. Like yesterday, late-day severe storms could fire up along the dry line after 4 PM and move in after 6 PM. These storms would most likely dissipate shortly after sunset. (KWTX)

Just like yesterday, we’re monitoring the dry line to our west for the first severe storm risk. Severe storms could potentially bubble up between 4 PM and 7 PM between Abilene and San Angelo. Similarly to yesterday, these storms could impact parts of Central Texas after 6 PM through around 10 PM. This round of storms carries the giant hail risk but also have a chance for strong straight-line wind gusts and maybe a tornado too.

Severe thunderstorms are again expected to bubble up late today and tonight, but there's a bit more uncertainty regarding today's storms. Like yesterday, late-day severe storms could fire up along the dry line after 4 PM and move in after 6 PM. If those storms don't form, then we'll likely see storms fire up close to a stationary boundary positioned between Central Texas and North Texas. These storms should start after 9 PM and move through until 3 AM. (KWTX)

The second area we’re watching for thunderstorm development is quickly becoming the main severe weather threat . Between Highway 84 and the Metroplex, we’re expecting a few severe storms to pop-up after 9 PM . The main driver of overnight storms will be a developing low-level jet stream which will feed warm and humid air into the lower levels of the atmosphere and could converge with a stalled frontal boundary to produce storms. Should we see storms move through late afternoon, sinking air behind those storms could disrupt the low-level jet from forming. Conversely, a lack of afternoon storms means the main severe weather risk will be overnight. Like with any afternoon storms that may form, overnight storms will carry a giant hail threat (2″+) but may have a lower wind gust potential since they’ll likely be rooted above the surface layer.

Outside of some lingering rain by daybreak tomorrow, most of the storms should exit the area by 3 AM and potentially earlier.

Is it over yet?

Hopefully! The weather pattern for the rest of the week is shifting away from severe storms and into dangerous heat. A ridge of high pressure is expected to build from the south. The building heat dome will cause air to sink and shut down storm chances, but it may still be too far Wednesday to completely dominate the weather pattern. As such, we’ll have another 10% chance of storms lingering in the morning or forming in the midday and afternoon hours. Remnant boundaries from Tuesday’s storms could also cause storms to form Wednesday afternoon too.

