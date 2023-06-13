Mosquitoes ‘bug’ Central Texans more this year; how you can keep the insects away

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Recent rain has been a blessing for Central Texans’ crops, gardens and yards, but something else is also flourishing with the storms--mosquitoes and other insects.

“The mosquitoes are horrible because we stay in the country, and we have these big gold, sticky things, and we put one out yesterday, and it’s already filled up with flies,” April Robinson, who lives near China Spring, said. “It’s like over 500 flies on that thing.”

Robinson and her children said they have been swarmed by tons of bugs, including mosquitoes and flies, recently.

“We have a Zapper,” she said they use for mosquitoes. “We know that’s for the nighttime, but we use it for the daytime, too, and I Google stuff we do, like apple cider vinegar and whatever we think that’ll work for the flies because I do not like flies.”

She along with many people are curious why there are more bugs this year compared to last year.

Dr. Fred Huffman, who is an entomologist and owner of GGA Pest Management, said the company has been receiving more calls recently in terms of mosquito prevention help. He said, because of the increased amount of rain Central Texas received in May and early June, the more likely mosquitoes and flies will breed and multiply.

He said the damper the food source for flies, the longer their breeding sites will last, and the more water collected in an environment, the more mosquitoes will lay eggs.

However, there are ways to keep the bugs away. When participating in outside activities, some people say they use mosquito repellent. Others told KWTX they wear long pants or stay moving to avoid bug bites.

“Whenever you’re walking, you just get bit up a lot by mosquitoes, especially when you stand still,” Henry Degollado, who runs at Cameron Park frequently, said. “I usually just keep moving. I don’t try to stay in one place for too long.”

For people who enjoy spending the mornings or evenings on their porch, Huffman recommends alternative options.

“Some of them hire people like us to come out and spray around the property to help keep down the populations with a residual insecticide,” he said. “We also have a program with a more organic program that will help control mosquitoes that we use. Others may use a misting system around their home, and it has to be insecticide put in about every month, so it gets to be pretty expensive to do that as well.”

However, as temperatures start to rise and those food sources and water puddles dry up, we may start to see fewer pests.

“You may see less mosquitoes,” he said. “Of course, a lot of people have watering of their yards, and they may have collection areas that they don’t know about that will fill with water, and mosquitoes can continue to breed in those locations, you see more of a population build up when there is heavy rain season.”

Regardless, if people want to enjoy outside summer plans or relaxation with limited pests, Huffman said people should put traps, including zappers and lights, near the back of the property to avoid bugs swarming your home.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.